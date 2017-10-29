Police gun down gangsters who killed police officers in Kayole

Three gangsters suspected to have murdered two police officers in Kayole estate, Nairobi city, were yesterday gunned down by the flying squad in Murang’a county.

A family of three was caught up in the crossfire that lasted for five hours after the gangsters broke into their home to hide after they were overpowered.

Murang’a county police commander Naomi Ichami confirmed the three gangsters fled to a hideout at Kenol town after committing the heinous act.

She said the thugs also stole guns from the two officers and were tracked to the town through their phones.

Ichami noted that the building that they were staying in was strategically placed and that the thugs were able to see police officers approaching before opening fire.

Police officers from the flying squad and the special crimes unit returned fire after which the gangsters broke into the family’s home.