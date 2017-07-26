Police disarm officer accused of shooting a girl at Wizkid’s concert

The police officer accused of shooting a woman during a concert at Kenyatta International Convention Centre has been disarmed.

His gun has also been taken for ballistic tests as police launched investigations into the Sunday morning incident.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has also called on witnesses to the incident to provide information for them to take action.

“IPOA calls upon witnesses to an alleged shooting incident where a police officer was caught on video walking away after shooting a lady,” read part of a tweet the authority posted.

The female fan was shot and injured during a concert staged by Nigerian musician Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun better known as Wizkid.

Ann Wairimu, 23, and a student at a local university was shot in the hand and left thigh. She was shot by a police officer on duty at the event.

The lady was admitted to hospital after the shooting incident that happened outside KICC on Sunday dawn.

Police claim the woman was shot after her driver grabbed an AK47 rifle that the shooting officer had. According to police, a team of officers assigned to cover the event was clearing traffic along City Hall when the incident happened.

The officer told his seniors he had confronted the driver and ordered him to clear the road. But the driver allegedly grabbed the gun by the nozzle and extended his hand to the trigger, which caused the shooting.

But the driver denied the claims and said the officer went to where he had parked and was ready to leave with Wairimu in the passenger seat and shot at them unprovoked.

After the shooting, the driver sped off to a hospital with the woman bleeding in a bid to save her life.

Other pedestrians who witnessed the incident confronted the officer involved and demanded to know why he had shot the woman. One witness shot a video of the officer leaving the place. In the video, he can be heard shouting at the officer, demanding to know why he had to shoot.