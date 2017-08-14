Police deny attacks and killings in Mathare slums

Police have denied reports of widespread attacks and killings in Nairobi’s Mathare slum yesterday night.

According to Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, police have launched an investigation on the source of the reports that caused panic in Nairobi, following claims of mass killings in the slum.

He termed as fake reports circulating on social media that members of a particular community were killing others, and assured that there’s adequate security there.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission Chairperson (NCIC) Francis Ole Kaparo has also urged Kenyans to maintain peace and restrain from inciting others or engaging in acts of violence.