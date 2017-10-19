Police Arrest man who flaunted gun he will use on NASA supporters

Police have arrested a social media user accused of threatening to shoot dead hundreds of people during the NASA demonstrations.

The 31-year-old was arrested in Githurai estate, Nairobi and he was arraigned in court but the police asked the court to allow them to detain him for 15 days to do more investigations before they can charge him.

David Ochieng posted a photo of him holding an AK 47 on social media stating that he will have to take many people down with him during the demonstrations.

“Tomorrow will be the beginning of the end of my days on this planet… so I pray to God that should I go down tomorrow during the demonstration I will have to take as many dogs as I can with me,” he wrote.