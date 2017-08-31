Please do not solve water problem – Youth tell Sonko

A group of youth from Nairobi’s Kayole area have made a controversial demand to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko asking him not to solve the Nairobi water problem.

The who are water vendors in Kayole say they risk losing their jobs if Sonko completely solves the water issue.

“We supply water using handcarts in Kayole. This has been our hustle for almost two years now. We live from the water business,” said Geoffrey Muiruri on of the water vendors.

“We are humbly asking Sonko not to solve the water issue completely. He should at least ration it so that we do not go out of business completely,” he said.

Muiruri who is studying accounts says the business is what he is using to pay his college fees.

Majority of the youth from Nairobi’s eastlands area rely on garbage collection and water business to earn a living.

Selling water keeps them in business and off drugs

Muiruri now wants the governor to come up with a plan that will incooperate them and also create alternative jobs for them.