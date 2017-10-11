Pioneer International University students claim institution is illegal

Students of pioneer university situated in Ngara today took to the street to demand transfer from the institution.

The students claim the University which has been in operation for almost 10 years is not registered.

Speaking to ghetto radio News the students says the institution has never had a graduation ceremony and it is registered on an interim which according to their investigations has not been renewed.

The students said they want the ministry of education to transfer them to valid institutions where they can get quality education.

They claim that the institution increases fees every semester yet the services provided in terms of education is not up to the standard.