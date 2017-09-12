Photos of drunk Eric Omondi go viral on internet

Photos of a seemingly drunk comedian Eric Omondi have hit the internet leading to mixed reactions and causing an online stir.

The said photos were shared by Capital FM’s producer Joe Muchiri with whom they attended Tekno Mile’s concert at Ngong Racecourse last Saturday.

In the photos doing rounds Erick looks very drowsy and in one particular one looks like he is gagging after trying to sip from a bottle.

Joe Muchiri captioned the photos, “We are going to hell!”

Erick has not spoken regarding the photos since the Saturday night incident however one can never be sure whether it was all an act or real since he is one of Kenya’s biggest comedians.