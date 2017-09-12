Peter Munya Makes U-turn dumps Raila for Uhuru

Party of National Unity leader Peter Munya has ended his short lived relationship with NASA and decided to back President Uhuru Kenyatta for the October 17 elections.

In a letter, Munya’s party stated that after consultations with its members, elders, and supporters accross the country, the party has resolved to support Uhuru.

“After thorough consultations with our party members, elders and supporters across the country, it has been agreed that in the very bets interst of the country, we support the re election of President Uhuru Kenyatta in the forth coming presidential elections,” said the statement.

Reports state that Munya was today at State House when president Uhuru Kenyatta held a parliamentary group meeting.