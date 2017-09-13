Paul Pogba Ruled Out For A “Few Weeks”

By Wyclif Musau (Kapedo Junee)

Manchester united head coach Jose Mourinho confirmed that Paul Pogba will be out for a “few weeks” after playing for just 18 minutes in the Red devils’ Champions League opener last night.

The 24-year-old France International play maker started against Basel as captain but limped off with a suspected hamstring problem in the first half and was reportedly spotted leaving Old Trafford on crutches as his team thrashed FC Basel 3-0

“Squads are for this, squads are for injuries, squads are for suspensions. We don’t cry with injuries. So if no Paul for Sunday, we have (Ander) Herrera, we have (Michael) Carrick, we have Fellaini and we have (Nemanja) Matic.”- Jose Mourinho

Germany giants Bayern Munich, Paris Saint Germain, Chelsea and Barcelona all scored big on the first matches of the Champions League group stage