Pastor arrested for radicalising students in Mombasa

An evangelist was arrested in Malindi on Saturday for allegedly preaching radical Christian and Islamic teachings to school children in his church.

Pastor Paul Makenzi of Good News International Ministries church was reportedly holding 53 students, aged between 10 and 35 years, at his church.

Police raided the church and managed to rescue the students who had abandoned their homes to follow the pastor’s teachings.

During the arrest, both the pastor and some of the students attempted to preach the radical teachings to the security officers.

They tried to justify that what the evangelist was doing was right before police recovered bibles, Quran, textbooks, and some files.

Most of the students had quit various schools in Malindi to join the pastorâ€™s radical teachings claiming the formal education was wrong.