Businesswoman Esther Passaris and journalist Mohamed Ali are likely to win the women representative seat and the Nyali parliamentary seat respectively.

Ali also known as Moha was leading Joho’s brother Said Salim with 20,768 against 12,643.

Ashraf Bayusuf (7,556) and Wiper’s John Mcharo (2,586).

Ali wants to take over from Hezron Awiti as Nyali MP. He went independent after ditching NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s ODM party.