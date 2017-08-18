FEATUREDTRENDING

Parents of slain Mathare girl pleads for financial help

By Ghetto Radio
The family of the nine year old girl Stephanie Nyaboke who was  shot dead while playing with other children in Mathare North Area 2, is asking for  the governments’ help  to enable them transport  the body from Nairobi to Kisii.

Family members led by Cylock Bogonko uncle to Nyaboke says the government  has until now not taken responsibility and  yet the bullet was from  the police.

Nyaboke met her death during NASA supporters demos in Mathare on Saturday after the declaration of President Uhuru Kenytatta by as the winner of presidential race.

 

 

