Parents of slain Mathare girl pleads for financial help

The family of the nine year old girl Stephanie Nyaboke who was shot dead while playing with other children in Mathare North Area 2, is asking for the governments’ help to enable them transport the body from Nairobi to Kisii.

Family members led by Cylock Bogonko uncle to Nyaboke says the government has until now not taken responsibility and yet the bullet was from the police.

Nyaboke met her death during NASA supporters demos in Mathare on Saturday after the declaration of President Uhuru Kenytatta by as the winner of presidential race.