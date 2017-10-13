PAPA SHIRANDULA’S WILBRODA QUITS DRINKING

Actress Jackie Nyaminde aka Wilbroda of papa shirandula Thursday stunned many as she shared a photo of her new self with her online fans. Actress Jackie Nyaminde aka Wilbroda of papa shirandula Thursday stunned many as she shared a photo of her new self with her online fans.

Wilbroda who turned a year older said she decided to use this year to change her life completely.

The actress revealed that she finally quit drinking alcohol and decided to hit the gym because she was worried about her health.

“I finally quit drinking, I never knew I would be able to until I tried. And I DID IT.” She wrote.

The mother of one also went ahead to appreciate the producer of the show that made her famous.

She said she was great full to have gotten the chance to get closer to family and God.

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI