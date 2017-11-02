Pangani officer on the spot over threats and harassment

Pangani residents have raised concern over alleged harassment by a police officer in the area.

The residents claim that the officer by the name Mutua is sending fellow officers to threaten them with guns with the aim of taking over their carwash business.

Speaking to Ghetto Radio News Peter Ngigi explains that the officer is against youth development in the area.

According to Ngingi the officer dismantled the CDF-project set up by Hon.Wanjiru and took away a tank donated by governor Sonko to the youth’s carwash.

Peter adds that the officer took away their water pipes and destroyed a trouser business belonging to one of them.