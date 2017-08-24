Over 300 people left homeless in Thika fire

Over 60 houses were on Tuesday night brought down by flames in Umoja Estate in Thika, Kiambu County.

The incident is reported to have left more than 300 residents homeless.

Fire broke out in one of the houses after a lamp exploded when the occupants were preparing dinner.

Attempts by neighbours to put out the fire were futile, leaving them with no choice but to seek firefighters’ services.

Thika MP-elect, Engineer Patrick Wainaina, donated bedding to the victims, while the Kenya Red Cross provided food and temporary shelter to the affected families.

Thika resident, John Mwangi, has urged the Kiambu County Government to purchase enough fire-fighting equipment so as to deal with emergencies such as the Tuesday night fire.