OTILE BROWN CALLS OUT ARTISTS WHO ARE PROUD!

Coast based Kenyan artist Otile Brown has opened fire at fellow artists once again calling them broke and fake. It is not quite clear what has angered the controversial singer but according to his recent post on social media, Otile was frustrated by local artists who act like they own the world yet they are broke and fake, in his words.

He went ahead to say how Kenyans are proud and support their own and yet fellow artists and the media do not support local content.

The singer called on the industry to support each other in order to bring change to the music industry. ‘’Yani jamani kwenye hii game kuna WASANII wana MARINGOOO..and they’re broke as f**k .acting all special na hawana kakitu ..Mtabaki kuishi kwenye majumba ya kupanga na kuendesha magari madogo ya secondhand wakati Uganda/Tanzanian Wasanii wanaendesha Magari makubwa tena wanaishi kwenye Bangalore yao wakati Kenya ndio inchi yenye Uchumi mkubwa..Always feeling like we’re asking so much from the Kenyan audience. Always complaining Ooh Kenyans don’t support their own but do we support each other as artists ? ” Ooh Kenyans don’t love their own” but do we show love to one another as artists ? NONSENSE! “ he wrote in part.





He went ahead to clarify that he was not hitting at anybody in particular but just giving his two cents.

And by the way Kenyans do love and support their own, I have seen people win in this game..And if we want them to support us more, we must set an example by supporting each other as artists.Trust me, the habit of Kenyans not loving their own like other countries , is just a mindset that can be changed by us as artist and the media houses ..It won’t cost a thing to support your fellow artist..haitakupunguzia chochote , riziki yako ni yako tu ..and by the way i don’t mean we show love and support each other by doing collabos No!Just help push each other’s projects and make the game vibrant again like it used to be in the 2000s.Hehehe My Friend! The moment you guys will realize that wen this game is not vibrant and has no several artists that are doing well even the So called ” International artist” in the game will be considered as local artists and they’ll always be offered peanuts for gigs coz they’ll always compare you na Wale wasee wa Naija ukija hapo na figure zako sijui 1.million they rather add a million and call Yemy Alade ..kama kawaida ..So If every artist is for himself then just plz stop complaining coz Kenyans don’t give a fuck my friend , in fact the more you complain the more you look cheap..and always stop looking for reasons to hate on Naija artists.Just my piece of mind I aint trying to prove anything or bash anybody.

