Otiende Amollo walks out of Live TV Show over Kimani Ichung’wa

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo today morning walked out of an NTV interview when a Jubilee MP Kimani Ichung’wa checked to share the platform with him.

Otiende had eralier on warned the show host Ken Mijungu that he will not share the same platform with Kimani Ichung’wa after he allegedly claimed that it was okay for Luos to die.

“Ken allow me to leave. I cannot sit on a panel with Kimani Ichung’wa because he sent a tweet that I find offensive, a tweet that suggests its okay to maim and kill Luos,” he said.

Otiende cited a tweet allegedly posted by Ichung’wa that stated, “This is a luo mass action not Kenyan. Luos dying and getting injured in the streets. It’s okay.”

Ichungwa has however denied the claims stating that the account used to post the tweet is not his official one.

“I only have one Twitter account. I am in the process of having it verified. I even suspect these fake accounts are being created and operated by Nasa propagandists.”

“To the Luo nation, if there is someone you will never find fuelling ethnic hate, it’s Kimani Ichung’wa. Most of my friends are Luos and Somalis.”