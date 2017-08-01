Oppo F3 black edition launched at glitzy affair

Upcoming fashion designers last week showcased their creations at the OPPO F3 Black Limited Edition launch.

Various models took to the runway in a glitzy display of style and elegance that was attended by top personalities in Kenya’s fashion and entertainment industry.

Guests took in designs from Ian Omondi and Brian Mathews of Taisere Design, Carol Oyugi of House Korasewn and Hellen Githinji from G_ by Githinji in 2 hours long display at Radisson Blu Hotel.

With Kenya’s fashion industry being one of the most vibrant on the continent, the OPPO Fashion Night was established to showcase how mobile technology has enabled the fashion industry to break new ground in regards to designs, job creation, marketing opportunities and influencing popular culture.

A prime example of how mobile technology has impacted fashion is the heightened use if social media platform Instagram which has greatly enhanced the popularity of fashion influencers like Diana Opoti and Joy Kendi

“This is a great opportunity to work with a company like OPPO because it is my first corporate collaboration. I’m excited that they believed in me,” said Hellen Githinji.

It’s also fantastic for the fashion industry because it shows it is growing and the opportunities are endless. We usually just have stand-alone fashion shows but to combine a show with a phone launch says a lot,” she added.

With the new OPPO F3 Black Limited Edition offering a new direction in regards to style, OPPO is banking on the device to help them make inroads in the premium smartphone segment.

The designs on the runway were heavily inspired by the device’s matte black colour, sleek curved design and cutting edge technology.

“My inspiration comes from literally anything-be it a picture, a vision or even a phone- I get influenced by what is around us,” said Hellen.

The creations also represent OPPO’s vision of being trendsetters and being at the forefront of technology and lifestyle industries.

“This show is more than just launching the OPPO F3 Black Limited Edition. We are giving new designers the opportunity to show the world what they are capable in a very competitive industry,” said OPPO Mobile Kenya Brand Director Jessie Wu.

“Today’s event mirrors the same philosophy that we take with our products which is being edgy, stylish and catering to various tastes,” said Mr. Wu.

“The matte black colour is in response to our users varied lifestyles and fashion preferences,” he added.

The new version which will be available at authorized resellers comes with a pre-installed screen protector, jelly case, fingerprint reader, a 16 megapixel front camera and a two years official warranty for added value and protection.

The F3’s 16MP lens creates high quality selfie plus an 8MP lens for wide angle group selfies. With both lenses working in tandem, users are guaranteed a new level of selfie experience in the modern and social lifestyle.

It also possesses other leading design features including the ColorOS 3.0 operating system, thin body design with 6-inch screen dual-slot card tray and an octa-core processor backed by 4GB RAM. A 4,000mAh built-in battery gives the F3 and endurance of more than 17 hours.

The phone will retail for Kshs. 32,990 at outlets across the country.