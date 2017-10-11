Kenya's No 1 GhettoRadio
A protester during the anti IEBC demonstrations PHOTO/COURTESY
One person injured in NASA demos

One NASA supporter is nursing serious leg injuries after his right  knee-cap twisted in fracas that erupted during the NASA demonstrations in the CBD.

In a charged protest of about 1500 supporters,the demonstrators matched from Uhuru Park to Haile Selassie Highway before they were teargassed by the anti-riot police manning the CBD just next to Kencom stage.

At Uhuru Park Siaya senator James Orengo declared daily demos from nexty week untill the IEBC reform quest is met.

Mombasa governor Hassan Joho and Johnstone Muthama who led the demonstrations insisted that they will ensure that no elections happen without the name of Raila in the ballot.

The mega  demos are also  expected  on Friday this week before picking up daily next week.

 

 

 

