One person injured as Jubilee, NASA supporters clash in demos

One person has been injured in the the ongoing NASA demonstrations against the IEBC officials.

The Jubilee supporter was injured when NASA and Jubilee supporters clashed during the demonstrations.

The supporter was allegedly beaten during a confrontation between the the supporters of the two political divides clashed.

Nairobi County police boss has however warned the protesters against engaging in violence as they proceed with their demos.