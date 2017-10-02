One person dies in anti IEBC protests

One person has died in Siaya town during the Monday anti-IEBC protests.

The deceased Martin Odongo from Randago village is alleged to have chocked after inhaling teargas fumes.

In Nairobi NASA and Jubilee supporters today engaged the police in running battles in the CBD and at Uhuru park, as the NASA anti-IEBC demos entered second week.

At first both Jubilee and NASA supporters who failed to access IEBC headquarters at Anniversary towers resorted to confrontations at Moi Avenue and Kimathi street.

The anti-riot police however intervened and lobbed teargas canisters to disperse them.

In Mathare and Kibra slums, the protesters lit tyres on the road and blocked Juja Road shouting Chiloba must go slogans.