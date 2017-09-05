One person dies after fire razes Sonko’s club

One person has died in a fire incident that razed down Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s club in Buruburu last night.

The deceased is said to be an employee of the club.

The fire completely destroyed the restaurant located in Nairobi’s Buruburu area.

The cause of the fire, which broke out when the workers were closing the premises, is yet to be established.

Nothing was salvaged from the premises despite the quick response by the county’s firefighters.

The worker’s body was moved to the mortuary as investigations continue.