Omarion concert in Namibia flops (PHOTOS)

American singer Omarion‘s concert in Namibia was a no-show as Namibians reportedly boycotted the event.

The singer was set to perform at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek on Friday but Namibian revelers decided to boycott the event.

It was alleged that Namibians decided to boycott his show after he did not show up for a press conference he was supposed to have earlier in the day.

His manager claimed he was exhausted from his flight and could not meet with the press at the time.

Well Namibians are known to promote their own artists and Africans at large but they are not big on foreign artists.

Here are the photos of the concert.