ODM officials nominate their wives and girlfriends to County Assemblies

A Section of women belonging to ODM party from Kibra constituency have now threatened to sue over the ODM nomination list to the Nairobi County Assembly gazetted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Led by Asha Abdi , three quarters of the ODM nominated MCAs in the Nairobi county assembly are related to the officials of the party.

In her allegations she raised dire questions on the nomination of Emily Ondeje Oduor Wife to ODM director Oduor Ongwen,Jackline Apandi Secretary to Oduor Ongwen ODM director, and Emmily Wanjiku Waithaka from Kimabu county who was brought by ODM deputy party leader Hassan Joho .

They have also threatened to block ODM nominated MCAs from accessing City Hall building Wednesday next week when members will be taking oath of office.

Meanwhile our efforts to reach Olga Karani the chairperson ODM nomination board are still futile.

ALLAN OTIENO