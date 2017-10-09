Nyota Ndogo expectant

Coastal songbird Nyota ndogo is expecting her first child with Norwegian husband, Nielsen.

The ‘Watu na Viatu’ hit maker took to Instagram to announce to her fans that she was going to be a mother again as she already has two other children from previous relationships.

She uploaded a video of her husband running around in the kitchen and captioned it, “Pale unapo mwambia mume nina mimba then anakuambia, don’t touch anything I will do it for you.”

The singer expressed how her husband was happy with the news that he did not want her going about the house chores anymore.

Fans went on to congratulate the songstress and her husband wishing them well as they await their child’s arrival.