Nyeri MP launches bid to ouster CJ Maraga

The Jubilee Party has filed a petition at the Judicial Service Commission seeking to ouster Chief Justice David Maraga.

The petition filed by Nyeri Town MP Nginjiri Wambugu states that Maraga has been involved in gross misconduct in how he handled the August 8 presidential election.

In the 14-page petition, Mr Wambugu accuses the president of the top court in the land of “gross misconduct”.

The Jubilee lawmaker wants the Judicial Service Commission, the employer of judges and magistrates, to investigate the conduct of Judge Maraga since his appointment as Chief Justice.