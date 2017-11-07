Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru dies in a road crash

NYERI GOVERNOR Wahome Gakuru has died following a freak road crash at Kabati area in Muranga.
Gakuru’s car crashed on his way to Nairobi for an interview at Kameme TV.
He becomes second Nyeri county boss to die in office.
