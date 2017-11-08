Nyeri governor to be laid to rest at parents’ home

The late Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru will be laid to rest at his parents’ home in Kirichu village in Nyeri Town constituency.

Nyeri Deputy Governor Mutahi Kahiga says they are yet to settle on the burial date but are looking into the possibility of burying him on the 18th of this month.

Kahiga says the burial date will be informed by his son’s KCSE exams schedule.

Kahiga said a requiem mass would be held in Nairobi next week.

Kahiga however declined to comment on his assumption of office only insisting that the legal process will be followed.

He also assured Nyeri residents that there will not be a power vacuum following the demise of the governor.