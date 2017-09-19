Nyayo market in Ngara grabbed

Traders at the Nyayo market in Ngara have sounded an alarm over grabbing of a section of the market by a private developer.

The traders who spoke to Ghetto Radio News say youth armed with pangas and some crude weapons on Monday started erecting a perimeter wall on a section of the market widely used by the traders.

Starehe MP Charles Njagua says he has sent s surveyor to look into the ongoing construction.

“We have worked here for more than 20 years, how come a private developer is coming from the blues and attempting to put us out of business,” they asked.

Jaguar says any construction that will occupy the market space shall be brought down.

“The construction was approved by the county, but i have sent a surveyor and he is currently checking the construction, if they have erred, we shall not allow” said Jaguar.