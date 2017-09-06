Nurses vow not to go back to work despite court order

The acting Chairman of the Kenya National Union of Nurses KNUN Joseph Gwasi, has insisted that nurses are not going back to work, to end the strike that has lasted for 91 days, as stated earlier by the governors

The Industrial court today ordered the nurses to go back to work before the 8th of September, declaring the nurses strike illegal.

Speaking in a press conference today Gwasi said that the Kenyan nurses have been ridiculed by the government by being subjected to suffering, an issue he has termed as unacceptable by the union

However, Gwasi who was elected earlier by the members of the union before the briefing , has further added that they are ready for anything, so long as the nurses are given what they have been demanding over the years