NRM Officially gives a list of products to boycott

The National Resistance Movement has unveiled its list of products the movement wants its supporters to boycott.

Speaking at a media briefing today, NRM called for the boycott of products from telecommunications services provider Safaricom, Brookside Company products and Bidco Industry products.

The movement led by NASA legislators gave its supporters until next week to migrate from Safaricom.

Among products of Brookside Dairies NASA wants its supporters to boycott include, Borrkside milk, Ilrara, Molo milk and Delamere products.

From Bidco Industry, NRM wants its supporters to boycott include White Star soap, Kimbo, Elianto, Golden fry, Bahari Fry, Bidco and any product with a Bidco label.

NASA claims the above mentioned products have the blood of Kenyans in their hands by providing a rigging platform for the Jubilee regime.