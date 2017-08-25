We are not computer generated leaders – Uhuru tells Raila

President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday night filed a response to NASA leader Raila Odinga’s claims of electoral irregularities in the Supreme Court petition challenging his victory.
In his affidavit, Uhuru says his victory was effected by the Kenyan voters and not a computer system as claimed by Raila.
Uhuru’s legal team is headed by lawyer Evans Monari, Tom Macharia and Fred Ngatia.
Uhuru beat Raila in the 2017 general election with over 1.4 million votes demonstrated by the sovereign will of the people.