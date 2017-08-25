We are not computer generated leaders – Uhuru tells Raila

President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday night filed a response to NASA leader Raila Odinga’s claims of electoral irregularities in the Supreme Court petition challenging his victory.

In his affidavit, Uhuru says his victory was effected by the Kenyan voters and not a computer system as claimed by Raila.

Uhuru’s legal team is headed by lawyer Evans Monari, Tom Macharia and Fred Ngatia.

Uhuru beat Raila in the 2017 general election with over 1.4 million votes demonstrated by the sovereign will of the people.

He said Jubilee won a majority of positions in the other five elections for governor, Senate, woman representative, National Assembly, and Members of the County Assembly.

The President submitted a map of Kenya showing large swathes painted in the ruling coalition’s colours to demonstrate Jubilee’s resounding victory across all seats.

Uhuru explained Jubilee Party won 25 seats each for the positions of governor, senator and woman representative. In addition, the ruling coalition secured a majority of seats in the National Assembly (140), with the second party, ODM, garnering 61 seats.