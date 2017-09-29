Njugush and wife expecting their first child

Celebrated Kenyan comedian Timothy Kimani and wife Celestine Ndinda are expecting their first child.

Celestine took to Instagram to announce the big news through a photo in a figure hugging dress that clearly shows off her big baby bump.

The lass captioned the photo “He did it again.”

The couple who have dated since college walked down the aisle in a colorful wedding that went down at the PCEA Evergreen in Runda in Nairobi last December.

Fans of the couple were quick to give congratulatory messages to the two and wished them blessings as they await their bundle of Joy.

Congratulations Mr and Mrs Kimani.