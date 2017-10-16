Njambi Koikai to undergo Ksh.ten million surgery

By Annette Amondi

The Trend’s host and radio personality Njambi Koikai is calling on her fans and Kenyans at large to come to her aid and help her raise funds for a surgery she is scheduled to have in the U.S.

Njambi who has been suffering from a rare condition known as endometriosis recently had a tube removed from her lungs as a result of the condition.

The lass took to social media to thank all her fans who have stood by her and called on Kenyans to help her come up with the money to have the surgery done in the United states.

“Greetings fam, The tube has been removed from my right lung. I can’t begin to tell you how grateful I am to God, my family and to all of you. So we finally found a doctor in the States that can remove the Endometriosis in my lungs which is referred to as Thoracic Endometriosis, “I can’t have another chest tube inserted considering we have not been treating the root cause because we don’t have gynecologists trained to excise endometriosis in Kenya.” She wrote.

Celebrities have also joined her in the fight against endometriosis calling on their fans to help the radio queen have the surgery and regain her life.

Ghetto Radio’s DJ Double Trouble is among the celebrities who have rallied their support behind Koikai.

“Team # ReggaeKuruka stands with Fyah Mummah Jahmby Koikai,” tweeted Trouble.

In a poster doing rounds on social media, Njambi shared a paybill number and details of how one can help her raise the funds.

She wrote, “Hey fam. I need your help.I’m seeking a specialized treatment in the states to remove the endometrical lesions in my lungs due to thoracic endometriosis, I’ve undergone more than ten surgeries and this is happening every month. I am kindly asking for your help.paybill number is 490681, account name: Jahmby Koikai Fund.”

Endometriosis is a painful disorder in which the tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus grows outside the uterus. Jahmby also suffers this disorder in her lungs in what is known as thoracic endometriosis.