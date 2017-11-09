Nick Mwendwa insists on increasing his term in office

Football Kenya Federation(FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has defended his proposal to make changes in the FKF constitution.

The proposed changes have drawn criticism among football stake holders with the most contentious one being increasing the FKF President’s term from two to three terms in every four years.

According to Mwendwa the increment is set to align the FKF constitution with that of Fifa and Caf hence introducing the term limit not only for the President but also all the elective posts as it was not there before.

“We are increasing the national executive committee membership to have a woman,two co-opted members and changing so that the vice president will no longer be voted for hence he will be a running mate of president to promote harmony”,said Mwendwa.

“It is important to change the FKF constitution right now because Fifa does not allow any federation to change the statutes two AGMs before the elective AGM. This is the only year we have leeway to change our constitution”, added Mwendwa.

In the event that members reject it, we will continue with what we have. But members have assured me that they are going to pass it.

“We are nowadays used to responding to court matters because it is everyone’s right to go to where they want,” said Mwendwa.

Author : Gajuju