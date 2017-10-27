Neymar’s team mates unhappy with his extra privileges

Some of Neymar’s team-mates at Paris Saint-Germain are said to be unhappy with the special privileges he has received since his world-record move to the club in the summer.

It is said that members of the PSG squad feel some of the benefits the Brazil international receives are over the top.

Among the privileges include having two personal physiotherapists that are dedicated only to him, in training players are not allowed to put strong tackles in on him and he is also exempt from defensive duties during matches.

Additionally, Neymar is said to be the only player allowed to carry his own personalized bag, while the rest of the team use those provided by the club that are emblazoned with the PSG logo.

It has also been reported that Neymar will preside over all set-piece duties from next season. He and Edinson Cavani take it in turns when it comes to free-kicks and penalties at the moment.

The former Barcelona man appears to be enjoying himself in Paris since making the switch from the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian has had few issues adapting to the French giants, as he’s linked up with the likes of Cavani and Kylian Mbappe to devastating effect both domestically and in the UEFA Champions League.

It’s not been all straightforward for Neymar, though, as he was sent off on Sunday in a high-tempered game against Marseille.

There was also the incident earlier in the campaign when he and Cavani disagreed over who should take a penalty in a game against Lyon. Ironically, after Neymar’s dismissal against Marseille, it was Cavani who rescued a point for PSG with a last-gasp free-kick at the Stade Velodrome.

However, as we can see here, the Brazilian had two team-mates in Marco Verratti and Mbappe who backed him up after the dismissal:

Given PSG paid an extraordinary sum of money to prise Neymar away from Barcelona this summer, lavish promises were always going to be made.

It’s something the rest of the squad surely would have been aware of. After all, Javier Pastore gave up the No. 10 jersey immediately after it was confirmed Neymar had made the switch to the Parc des Princes