Newly elected Starehe MP Jaguar starts work in Starehe

Newly elected Starehe MP Charles Njagua otherwise known as Jaguar yesterday donated garbage bins to Gikomba market in an effort to ensure sanity in the market.

Jaguar who beat ODM’s Steve Mbogo and activist Boniface Mwangi to clinch the Starehe seat has promised to work with Nairobi City County to ensure that Gikomba market is restored to its long lost glory.

Speaking to Ghetto Radio News, Jaguar noted that empowering the youth and restoring sanity to the city were his main pledges to the people of Starehe who gave him a chance to serve them.

The MP elect has also opposed his colleagues to quest to raise their salaries after SRC slashed it to Sh 621,250 per month from 710,000.