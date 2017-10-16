Newly elected MP give s sex tips on WhatsApp

Newly elected Mukurwe Ini MP anthony Kiai has shocked a number of his supporters after he posted sex tips on social media.

Kiai who floored outspoken former MP Kabando wa Kabando to clinch the seat posted the message detailing how to give a wom an “utterly fulfilling intimate time”

The message posted in a WhatsApp group also gave men tips on how to satisfy a woman in bed.

Kiai’s has received a backlash from his constituents after the WhatsApp message screen shot was leaked by the group members.

Majority who spoke expressed disappointment at the first time MP describing his actions as unacceptable.