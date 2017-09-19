New petition seeking to oust DCJ Philomena Mwilu and Justice Lenaola over NASA links

The Supreme Court ruling has faced a new twist after a petitioner moved to court seeking the removal of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and Justice Isaac Lenaola removed from office.

Executive Director of Angaza Empowerment Network Derrick Ngumu Maraga has accused the two judges of meeting NASA lawyers in different occasions and having conversations with them as well.

“Lenaola and Mwilu met [NASA leaders] Moses Wetang’ula and James Orengo at Skyview apartments, Kileleshwa on August 17 and 18 and the subject of discussion was the presidential petition,” Ngumu says in the petition filed on Monday.

Ngumu’s petition also says Lenaola interacted with ODM communication director Philip Etale outside the Supreme Court on phone calls, text messages and physical meetings.

NASA head of presidential secretariat Willis Otieno has also been named as having been in constant communication with Justice Lenaola during the petition hearing.

“The two did not bring the discussion before the attention of the court or to the parties during the petition,” he added.

“This improper interaction with an interested party brings into question his impartiality, integrity, equality and nondiscrimination.”