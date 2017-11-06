NAZLIN UMAR CONFIRMS RUMORED RELATIONSHIP WITH ADEN DUALE!!

Former presidential candidate Nazlin Umar has admitted that she was indeed in a relationship with the leader of Majority in Parliament Aden Duale as reported by The Nairobian last week.

In a long Facebook post , Nazlin said that she has been in love with the Garissa Town MP for the last three years.

Nazlin goes on to say that the said recording of her conversation with Duale is real and that she, Duale and his brother all have copies of the recording.

She revealed that they both got wind of the leaked story soon before it was published in the Friday edition of the Nairobian.

“YES Duale and I have been in Love for 3 years.YES our relationship is in turmoil and all his mad love for me acclaimed aside, my wounds go unattended….“YES the audio of our conversation is real. It exists. I have it, Duale has it, he sent it to me too on the 30th of October on WhatsApp & his elder brother Ahmed Noor also has it. The media seem to have it too, wrote Nazlin.

She went on to ask Duale to be a man and protect her from her tainted image.

I ask the honourable Majority leader, my love, my oppressor- dungeon master, to rise above himself and be a bigger man.This decent, virtuous, unadulterous honorable woman cannot be used as a shield to protect you, a man, and your deeds. I deserve you to be the shield and shade to protect me.This is our Islamic culture, this is what real men do to protect the love of their lives! Romeo and Juliet re-written?” She added

She revealed how they have struggled to keep their relationship secret for the three years saying how a challenge it was.



“Adan and I have been working together to mitigate media leaks & exposé, including this one which he said he got wind of and oddly warned me about. Indeed he informed me about it just before it came out,” she said.

Here is her full post:

Aden Duale/Nazlin Omar Love Exposé. Opening the servers: part ONE.

m too shaken & had to hold myself to take the impact with sobriety. But out of my respect to Kenyans , this is what I have to say for now & will respond accordingly depending on how it unveils itself. I AM READY. Whatever will be wil be. I have since learnt that it is better to die once then die everyday.

There is no cause for shame on MY part. What’s wrong with love or obedience? Its the pain of punitive love that hurts hard…..In prisons of silence I remain shackled. But there is no sin greater than slandering a virtuous believing woman and I ask the honorable Majority leader, my love, my oppressor- dungeon master, to rise above himself and be a bigger man. This decent, virtuous, UNadulterous honorable woman cannot be used as a shield to protect you, a man, and your deeds. I deserve you to be the shield and shade to protect me. This is our Islamic culture, this is what real men do to protect the love of their lives! Romeo and Juliet re-written?

Well, the public demands our response, having trended on social media, questions to our integrity have been raised and we need openness, I’m ready to submit myself for interrogation by the people of Kenya as I remain your selfless servant and will seek your employment as president and commander & chief 2022. But I need space to heal first…and let it all out so we can then canvass issues to the hilt. It may not be easy for the leader of Majority, I appreciate that and I request you all do so too. Let’s respect his space. Neither of us needed to respond. Please do accept my humble bridging to you.

Meanwhile, I reiterate that I am a woman of unmatched integrity & honor. I am known as the Icon of hard truth so I am not going to lie to Kenyans, even under duress or fear. My pains and suffering in this is untold and of humongous proportions, but the leader that I am, the bigger person, I rise above it all & continue to insulate the leader of majority from himself and for public sobriety. But,

YES Duale and I have been in Love for 3 years.

YES our relationship is in turmoil and all his mad love for me acclaimed aside, my wounds go unattended…..

YES the audio of our conversation is real. It exists. I have it, Duale has it, he sent it to me too on the 30th of October on WhatsApp & his elder brother AhmedNoor also has it. The media seem to have it too.

ÑO I have not liaised nor dealt with the Nairobian for this publication into their said paper or at all howsoever. Yes. The Standard, Sunday Nation and Tuko approached me on a Police report they had got wind of & this same audio they said they had. But I distanced myself from it all, as Duale & I tried ironing things out, so I did inform Adan, he said he had handled them. Not Nairobian, not I, never, ever. I have never spoken nor approached the Nairobian newspaper for this publication. I don’t associate with gutter Press.

I am highly devastated, slandered and take great offense to the following infringements :–

(1) Their screaming headline on page 4-5 ” DUALE, HONEY, BUY ME A CUTE HOUSE AND LEXUS” which went viral on all possible mediums – a big lie peddled & I put the Nairobian to strict proof. The screaming headline on page 4-5 infact contradicts their transcription which has been skewed, key discussions deleted. Team Nazlin has worked on the full script and it is ready. I will publish it soon so the truth be known.

(2) Their salacious falsehood peddled against me on page 5 that, “Nazlin demanded sh200 million from billionaire ex-lover” . Clearly exhibits the article was skewed, preconceived, masterminded to defame, insult, dishonor me to the public & cause irreversible damage & harm to my name, person & character. The salacious article demonizes me but paints Duale as an angelic saint?

I challenge Nairobian to stop manipulating our conversation and lives & release the said audio they claim to have to the public with immediate effect. Duale can publish it. The press can Or I DEFINITELY WILL.

Prior to and even on the eve of this publication, the 2nd of October, Adan and I have been working together to mitigate media leaks & exposé, including this one which he said he got wind of and oddly warned me about. Indeed he informed me about it just before it came out, sent me a pre-written disclaimer with instructions to publish on my twitter & FB account even before the publication. He also himself sent me this very front pager as well as the longer soft veraion of the online article. Thw first to see it. This is the 2nd October

. Upon my expressed shock, he consoled with me and asked me to have heart. Duale also called me immediately as well and assured me on WhatsApp too that these media men were extortionists and that WE would sue them. I cant speak for the well able and well spoken Majority leader, but as a global & national leader, former presidential contender 2007 and Presidential contender 2022, I want the truth out fully, not in punitive half measures, biased and lopsided like this and I ask him to lead from the front. The whole truth. Indeed Kenyans will learn that everything that glitters is not gold and where there is smoke there is fire. As leaders we must be honest, be responsible and be ready to be held to account and I AM READY. I am asking that you allow me time to heal and deal with this first. I’m sure Duale too needs his space respected. Its not easy for either of us and well, as I said, all that glitters is not gold. Thank you all of you who were soo supportive and compassionate, I love you all!!

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI