NASA wants access to IEBC server before they accept results

Siaya Senator James Orengo has asked IEBC to give NASA, other candidates and observers access to its computer servers.

Orengo says that they will accept the presidential results if data in the IEBC servers indicate that they have been defeated.

Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka took on President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto in the Tuesday general election.

So far IEBC results indicate that Uhuru has 8.1 million votes against Raila’s 6.6 million votes.