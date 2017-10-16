NASA supporters push through heavy security in CBD demos

NASA supporters today managed to push through the tight security at the Nairobi CBD in their anti IEBC protests.

The protesters led by Suba MP John Mbadi and Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang accessed the CBD through parliament road chanting No Reforms No Elections slogans.

Anti riot police deployed at the CBD today morning kept tight security in the CBD dispersing any small crowds of people.

Nairobi police boss Japheth Koome had maintained that they will not allow any protesters in the CBD, blocking major entrances in town and the Anniversary towers.

Earlier on, the protesters held demonstrations along Ngong Road and Capital Hill before moving to town.