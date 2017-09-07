NASA supporters harassed in Githurai and Thika Super Highway

Police in Githurai are investigating reports that NASA supporters are being harassed in Githurai and Thika estates along the Thika Super Highway.

A police officer who spoke to Ghetto radio News on condition of anonymity says they have received various reports suggesting that those who are not Jubilee supporters and cannot speak Kikuyu are being evicted from cars and their IDs taken from them.

Kenyans on social media yesterday shared their frustrations over the incident.

A number said they were being forced to speak Kikuyu failure to which their ID cards were being confiscated.

Here are some of the screenshots of their experiences.

Yesterday a group of youth in Githurai held demonstrations castigating NASA’s rejection of the October 17 date for the presidential poll.