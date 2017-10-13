NASA supporters defy protest ban

Police in Mombasa on Friday dispersed protesters who defied Acting Interior cabinet Secretary’s orders and staged anti IEBC demos protests within the city.

Protesters led by MPs Abdulswamad Nassir were forced to retreat after police lobbed teargas canisters

Speaking after the incident the leaders condemned the move by police saying they will continue to defy Fred Matiangi’s orders not to protest within the CBD.

Meanwhile Security was tightened in Nairobi CBD and Uhuru Park after CS Matiangi’s ban

Uhuru park was cordoned off for military training.