NASA supporter shot dead after an Interview with Ghetto Radio reporter

By Allan Otieno

It all started off as a joke into the demonstrations but finally the the wrap up was death for 21 year old Reagan Kariadudu slums Ruaraka constituency .

According to one of his relatives, Reagan woke up in the morning took his breakfast before joining the crowd, that was manning the area against any electoral activities on what was seen as paying loyalty to NASA leader Raila Amollo Odinga.

The group converged at Kariadudu, Kwasubuni round about before they were confronted by the anti-police .

Speaking to Ghetto Radio News Kariadudu Youth leader Jacob Ochieng said the police officers lobbed teargas canisters at them several times and at some point engaged them with live bullets.

‘‘We told were told by BABA that there will be no elections on 26th and we were to ensure no elections happens in babadogo but the police treated as criminals,’’ said Ochieng’.

The running battle continued until 2pm when the police shot dead Reagan who was among the rioting crowd.

Following scuffle four are still nursing bullet injuries .

Reagan family is still morning their son with bopdy lying in City mortuary.

Ruaraka member of parlimament TJ Kajwang has condemned the attack pledging to take legal action ,against all officers that were deployed in Babadogo.