21 year old Reagan after he was shot dead by the police in Ruaraka PHOTO/ ALLAN OTIENO
NASA supporter shot dead after an Interview with Ghetto Radio reporter

By Ghetto Radio
By Allan Otieno

It all started off as a joke  into the demonstrations but finally the the wrap up was death for 21 year old Reagan   Kariadudu slums Ruaraka constituency .

According to one of his relatives, Reagan  woke up in the morning  took his  breakfast  before joining the crowd, that was manning the area against any electoral activities  on what was seen as  paying loyalty to NASA leader Raila Amollo Odinga.

The group  converged  at Kariadudu, Kwasubuni round about before  they were confronted by the anti-police .

Speaking to Ghetto Radio News Kariadudu Youth leader Jacob Ochieng said the police officers lobbed teargas canisters at them several times and at some point  engaged them with live bullets.

‘‘We told were told by  BABA  that there will be no elections on 26th  and we were to ensure no elections happens in babadogo but the police treated as criminals,’’ said Ochieng’.

The running battle continued until 2pm when the police shot dead Reagan who was among the rioting crowd.

Following  scuffle four are  still nursing bullet injuries .

Reagan family is still morning their son with bopdy lying in City mortuary.

Ruaraka member of parlimament TJ Kajwang has condemned the attack pledging to take legal action ,against all officers that were deployed in Babadogo.

 

 

 

Ghetto Radio
    Comments
