NASA moving to Supreme Court to contest Uhuru win

NASA Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has stated that he will move to court to challenge the presidential results that declared president Uhuru Kenyatta the winner of the 2017 General elections.

Raila says his decision to move to court follows their quest to show the whole world how Uhuru was declared president by a computer generated result and not the people’s votes.

Raila says his desire to ensure that Kenyans who braved the cold weather to vote are not subjected to rigged elections in the future.

“we will not accept and move on,” said Raila.

The opposition leader stated that the government’s continued onslaught on civil societies that have challenged the presidential results has also pushed them to move to court.

At the same time Raila questioned the integrity of the courts citing cases lost by NASA and those wion by IEBC after Uhuru’s alleged public rant against the courts before the elections.

Raila stated that NASA will continue holding vigils, moments of silence in protest of the shambolic elections.