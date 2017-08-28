NASA lays bare IEBC’s electoral mistakes

Hearings on the NASA case challenging the re election of President Uhuru Kenyatta began today at the Supreme Court.

Raila’s lawyers led by James Orengo and Otiende Amollo are expected to make a five hour presentation before the seven judge bench.

During his presentation Amollo noted irregularities on the forms 34As and Bs and the contradicting reports on the spoilt votes.

According to Amollo most of the forms 34Bs availed by IEBC do not have the bar codes as described in the contractual arrangement with IEBC.

“There are forms submitted by IEBC with totally different lay outs which suggest that they were not printed under the contractual agreement with Al Ghurair, as to where they emanated from, i donot know,” argued Amollo.

Amolloa argued that some barcodes on the form 34Bs and As show totally strange entities.

Some of the returns in 34Bs were made by persons who were neither appointed nor gazetted as returning officers.

Amollo identified 14 constituencies namely Wundanyi, Wajir North, Mandera North, Mandera South, Mandera East, Isiolo North, Mara, Mbeere North, kitui South, Yatta, Sigor, Tarbo, Ainabmoi and Kajiado West as the constituencies whose results were made by persons not gazetted or appointed by IEBC.

Amollo stated that the alterations affected the validity of over 594,476 votes.

Amollo also took issue with the reduction of Raila’s votes in his stronghold areas and the increment of President Uhuru’s votes.

IEBC and Uhuru lawyers are set to respond on Raila’s claims after their five hour presentation.