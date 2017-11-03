NASA ardent supporter stranded in hospital after accident during demos

By Celina Njeri

Well wishers are calling upon Nairobi NRM leaders to help and support and raise funds for one of their fellow solder Mr. Nicholas Owino Owiro, better known as Owino Mawe.

The flamboyant solder, fan and fanatic follower of Baba is very conspicuous in NASA rallies and he is mostly seen adorned in oranges from his head to toes in any NASA rally.

This particular style of apparel has earned him the nick name Owino Mawe, and he has been an ardent follower of Baba from the year 2004.

Unfortunately Nicholas was involved in a hit and run accident while he was demonstrating for NASA a few months ago which left him admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Owino Mawe was taken to KNH by Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris ,who only paid for his admission fee of 1500 and has never bothered to go back and see him.

Other politicians who have paid him a visit include hon. Simba Arati, and Hon. Otiende Amollo.

He fractured his hip and he urgently needs 500,000 for a hip replacement operation. He further claims that the doctors at KNH have neglected him since he has not paid down payment for his operation.