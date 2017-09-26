NASA accuses Jubilee of hiring Mungiki to disrupt protests

NASA MPs are now accusing the Jubilee party of hiring Mungiki to attack NASA protesters.

Suba MP John Mbadi says the party is using Gatundu MP to hire the panga wielding youth to disrupt the protests.

Mbadi says the youth have also been given guns to enforce the attacks.

Earlier today Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka bodyguards were recalled back to the GSU headquarters.

According to Kalonzo, his bodyguards and those attached to Raila were instructed last night to report to their respective stations Tuesday morning with no explanation given for the move.

According to the former VP, the decision to deprive them of the security was an illegality since election laws require all candidates to be given 24-hour protection.

NASA MPs led by ODM chair John Mbadi have now given the government a 24 hour ultimatum, to reinstate the security detail or face mass action.