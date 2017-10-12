Kenya's No 1 GhettoRadio
Nairobi Water Company taken over by cartels

Kenya Union of Water  and Sewerage  Employees  has   raised an alarm over looming   crisis at Nairobi City Water  and Sewerage Company  supplying water to Nairobi residents , saying the water being supllied can not be certified.

According the union general Secretary Elijah Otieno Awach the company has been unable to supply adequate and clean water after cartels took over following supension of the board by Nairobi governor Mbuvi Sonko.

He further warned that the Nairobi residents risk registering more cholera cases due to water pollution caused by  water cartels in the city.

Meanwhile the  union has called on  Sonko to act fast  and audit all company employees and institute a new board to manage water services in Nairobi.

 

 

 

 

