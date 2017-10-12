Nairobi Water Company taken over by cartels

Kenya Union of Water and Sewerage Employees has raised an alarm over looming crisis at Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company supplying water to Nairobi residents , saying the water being supllied can not be certified.

According the union general Secretary Elijah Otieno Awach the company has been unable to supply adequate and clean water after cartels took over following supension of the board by Nairobi governor Mbuvi Sonko.

He further warned that the Nairobi residents risk registering more cholera cases due to water pollution caused by water cartels in the city.

Meanwhile the union has called on Sonko to act fast and audit all company employees and institute a new board to manage water services in Nairobi.